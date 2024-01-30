BOSTON — The evolution and success of the Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot was not lost on those who represent their men’s hockey programs.

Northeastern Huskies coach Jerry Keefe was thrilled, but not just because the women’s team claimed yet another Beanpot title. Keefe watched his 13-year-old daughter enjoy the experience TD Garden offered.

“It was awesome to see,” Keefe said during Beanpot media day at TD Garden on Monday. “Especially for myself, who has a daughter that plays hockey. She’s 13 years old and she had an unbelievable experience. And she gets to watch players that she knows a little bit, some of those players she skates with in the summertime, that our role models for a 13-year-old girl.

“For the tournament to have the success, and also the way the game was played — the final game was just an excellent game. It was an awesome game to watch. So all in all, it was great for women’s hockey, but it was great for all of hockey.”

The Beanpot consolation game and final at TD Garden on Jan. 23 brought in a record-setting attendance of 10,633. It marked the largest women’s hockey crowd in New England history.

“It was great to see the crowd they had at the Garden,” Boston College men’s hockey coach Greg Brown told NESN.com. “To see women’s programs having such strong support is great for hockey. Because all in all, everyone’s a hockey fan. It’s kind of a little bit of a niche sport that way that if you love hockey, you’re going to try and watch it in all venues. So when the women’s program is popular, then you’re getting more kids to play and it just becomes a mainstream sport that we all want to see.”

Boston University captain Case McCarthy was among those in attendance for the championship game between the Huskies and Terriers. McCarthy was happy to see the enthusiasm from his counterparts on the women’s side, especially since he’s had the TD Garden experience three times prior.

“It was an awesome atmosphere,” McCarthy told NESN.com. “Being here, hearing how loud it was, seeing how excited everybody was, especially because we’re pretty close with the women’s team and seeing how excited they were. But I think it’s huge for the growth of hockey. To play in a venue like this is very special, especially for something like the Beanpot.”

McCarthy and the Terrier men’s program now will have the opportunity to take the ice at TD Garden for the two-game tournament. Northeastern and Harvard will drop the puck in the first semifinal matchup at 5 p.m. ET next Monday before Boston University and Boston College meet for the nightcap at 8 p.m.

NESN will air full coverage of the semifinal and final rounds, and you can follow along here ahead of the tournament.