Jaylen Brown Credits Celtics Coaches For Teaching Team ‘How To See Game’

The Boston Celtics own the NBA’s best overall record at 37-12. They are nearly perfect at home, losing just three of the 25 games they’ve played at TD Garden.

Boston is winning games not just because they have one of the most talented lineups in the league, but because the C’s are playing smart basketball.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown understands the players are on the court executing the plays, but he credits the coaching staff with teaching them how to see the game through coverages, matchups and proper reads, according to The Athletic’s Jay King.

“It’s how basketball is supposed to be played,” Brown told King. “A more intentional version.”

Brown added: “Attention to detail. It’s the smallest details. If a big is up or if a big is back. If they’re switching or if they’re staying, maintaining. Just reading the different coverages on the fly and making the right read versus the right coverage.”

With such a talented roster, it would be easy for the Celtics to get wrapped up in personal accolades and egos, but Brown said that doesn’t fit within the team’s pursuit of Banner No. 18.

“Winning is most important: The ego of winning. So, I think that we’re more focused on that,” Brown said. “We all know that we need each other. Especially during the course of a long year, different games, different matchups, it’s all in preparation for playoff time. All of this is like building towards trying to be ready for when it’s game time.

“Maybe last year, we won a lot of these games that were big games or whatever, but I don’t know how much that prepared us for later in the season. I think we’re thinking later in the season and we’re keeping that in mind. It might have cost us a game or two early but we’re definitely thinking about how we can grow and develop certain areas of our team and continue to improve. So when the lights are the brightest, we feel comfortable.”

The Celtics continue their quest for a championship when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden on Sunday night. Old friend Marcus Smart has been ruled out in the matchup, but the team is preparing for an emotional reunion with their former teammate.