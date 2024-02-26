Kyle Busch Catches Savage Roast From Wife After Photo Finish

High-profile athletes like Kyle Busch surely are used to social media trolling, but online roasts probably hit a little differently when they come from your significant other.

Samantha Busch couldn’t help but tease her husband after he suffered the narrowest of losses in Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta. “Rowdy” was among the three-wide finish, which saw Daniel Suárez edge out runner-up Ryan Blaney by a mere 0.003 seconds.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner took to Instagram after the race, noting how he only “needed a couple of inches” to claim Sunday’s checkered flag. The remark was low-hanging fruit for his wife of over a decade.

“I’ve been telling you that for almost 20 years,” Samantha Busch wrote in the post’s comment section.

Kyle Busch will try to avoid another close defeat — and chirp from his wife — next Sunday in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. FOX will carry the broadcast of the race, which is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.