Safe to say Jaylen Brown and Duncan Robinson won’t be sending each other Valentine’s Day chocolates.

The Celtics guard and Heat sharpshooter exchanged words during the fourth quarter of Boston’s win at Kaseya Center on Sunday. Basketball fans might have been able to guess how those conversations went, but leaked audio that surfaced on social media all but confirmed the explicit nature of the trash-talk.

“What the (expletive) is your problem?” Brown said after the two got tangled up. “Why’d you do that (expletive)?”

Brown was assessed a flagrant foul for ripping his arms away while locked with Robinson. The Miami guard continued to jaw at the NBA All-Star after the call.

“Get out my face,” Brown said. “Get out my face. Get out my face.”

Brown added: “What you going to do about it?”

To which Robinson replied: “You’re not like that.”

You can watch the video here, per LegendZ on the X platform. The video had 1.4 million views 14 hours after it initially surfaced.

Robinson expressed his displeasure while speaking with reporters after the game, calling it a “dirty play” by Brown. Brown, however, stressed he was trying to “protect his space” and didn’t feel as if he did anything wrong.

The Celtics and Heat are not scheduled to play again in the regular season, but with Boston holding a 5 1/2-game lead for the top seed and Miami currently No. 8, there’s a real possibility basketball fans get another playoff matchup between the two rivals.