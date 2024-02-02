Bill Belichick went without a job during this hiring cycle, and it appears the former New England Patriots head coach built a poor reputation for himself around the NFL.

When Belichick mutually agreed to part ways with Robert Kraft and the Patriots, it was believed teams would jump at the opportunity to hire the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

However, despite multiple rumors, the Falcons were the only team known to express real interest in Belichick. After two interviews and a private meeting with Arthur Blank, Atlanta chose to hire Raheem Morris over the former Patriots head coach. The Philadelphia Eagles and Commanders reportedly expressed interest in the 71-year-old, but nothing concrete came, and Washington reportedly chose to hire Dan Quinn instead.

Belichick will have to figure out his next steps as fans wonder why one of the greatest coaches in the sport didn’t get hired. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Friday spoke with multiple league sources and cited three reasons that “echoed” around the NFL.

“Belichick’s mishandling of the Patriots’ quarterback situation in recent years, his desire to maintain total control of football operations and a growing concern over the coach’s ability to relate to this generation of players,” Howe wrote.

People around the league told Howe that there still is confusion over Belichick’s handling of Tom Brady, and the lack of a succession plan “was nearly as perplexing.” Mac Jones was viewed as a worthy successor by Kraft, but the handling of the offensive coaching staff stunted his development and shattered his confidence.

On the football operations front, there reportedly was concern that Belichick would bring in loyal confidants like Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels with him. The Falcons reportedly had concerns over the relationship with president Rich McKay, whom Belichick has a “frosty relationship” with, according to Howe.

“Sources with multiple teams that just hired new head coaches expressed varying degrees of relief Belichick wasn’t joining their team,” Howe wrote. “Some were concerned Belichick would overhaul the leadership structure and the order of command.”

People around the NFL told Howe that there is no question he still can lead a defense. However, New England’s hiring of Jerod Mayo shows that there was a focus on having someone who could relate to the modern player.

Belichick will have options in 2025, but how much of a different attitude teams have toward him during the next hiring cycle could be determined by how well the teams who passed on him do.