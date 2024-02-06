The Patriots reportedly are bringing Ben McAdoo in to join their offensive coaching staff this upcoming season, but his duties might stretch beyond what we see on the field.

He apparently is one hell of a talent evaluator.

McAdoo wanted the Giants to trade up for Patrick Mahomes when he was the head coach in New York, according to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal. He also ranked Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson as the top two quarterbacks in the 2018 NFL Draft class.

The 46-year-old is batting 1.000 if that report is to be believed.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s an awesome evaluator,’ one person who previously worked with McAdoo told Bedard. “All positions.”

It should be noted that New York didn’t exactly heed the 46-year-old’s advice back in the day, opting to stay put and select tight end Evan Engram with the No. 23 pick. McAdoo was out of football from 2018-2019, so he didn’t have anyone to listen to him regarding Allen and Jackson.

It’s easy to go back and claim that someone knew what they were talking about regarding past drafts, but McAdoo has receipts to back him up. You don’t have to take his opinion with a grain of salt. It can spark some optimism, though, especially given how the Patriots’ recent draft classes have panned out.

New England should have a solid opportunity to grab a franchise signal-caller in the 2024 NFL Draft, as it holds the No. 3 overall pick. McAdoo might be able to identify the Patriots’ guy.