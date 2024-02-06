The Patriots reportedly have made another coaching hire.

New England will add veteran coach Ben McAdoo as an offensive assistant, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer added that McAdoo will serve as a “senior” assistant working under offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, whom the Patriots hired last week.

McAdoo has coached in the NFL since 2004, including a two-year stint as head coach of the New York Giants. He also worked as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2022.

McAdoo, like Van Pelt and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, previously worked for the Packers. All three overlapped in Green Bay with Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf, who reportedly has become New England’s de facto general manager.

The Patriots still are in search of a new offensive line coach and running backs coach — at least. The futures of tight ends coach Will Lawing, receivers coach Troy Brown and quarterbacks coach Evan Rothstein remain unclear.