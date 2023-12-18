The Patriots are adding some extra backfield depth for the final three weeks of the 2023 season.

New England is expected to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn to its practice squad, according to multiple reports Monday.

Vaughn, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was cut by the Bucs last Friday and passed unclaimed through waivers. He was active for just six of Tampa Bay’s 13 games before his release and hasn’t had much production as a rusher or receiver during his four-year pro career.

The 26-year-old has 465 career yards from scrimmage (384 rushing, 81 receiving) across 43 games. His best season came in 2021, when he rushed 36 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaughn will join second-year back Kevin Harris on New England’s practice squad. Harris, a 2022 sixth-round pick out of South Carolina, saw his first playing time of the season Sunday and scored a late touchdown in a 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

Lead back Rhamondre Stevenson missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Ezekiel Elliott assumed starting duties in his absence. JaMycal Hasty is on the Patriots’ 53-man roster but has yet to play an offensive snap for the team.

The Patriots entered the week with three open practice squad spots, and another opened when quarterback Will Grier reportedly left to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers. So, New England will not need to make a corresponding move to sign Vaughn ahead of this Sunday’s Christmas Eve road game against the Denver Broncos.