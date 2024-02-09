Patriots Veteran Believes Mac Jones Should’ve Sat To Start Career

The Patriots clearly went wrong somewhere along the way with Mac Jones, and one of his teammates has an opinion of where New England made a mistake.

It was almost immediately.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones made an appearance on “Zolak & Bertrand” from Super Bowl LVIII Radio Row in Las Vegas, providing a glimpse into his opinion on how teams should develop young signal-callers.

“I’m always a fan of teams sitting a quarterback (when they’re) young,” Jonathan Jones said, per video provided by 98.5 The Sports Hub. “It’s an important position to sit back and develop your game.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you look at Green Bay, they’ve done it consistently and you look up, like, ‘They don’t have a quarterback problem.’ They brought in a guy in that they knew had the caliber, sat him a couple years, and by the time it was his turn he’s made all his mistakes on the practice field. No one got to judge him for it. No one got to see the dumb mistakes he made during practice.”

The Packers probably are the perfect example, as Jordan Love looks like he’ll continue their dominant run of QB play after sitting behind Aaron Rodgers, who sat behind Brett Favre himself.

It was a way of protecting their investments, which Jonathan Jones believes is the route the Patriots should have gone with Mac Jones, to protect his consistency.

“When you throw him out to the wolves, the media’s going to do what the media is supposed to do. That’s the job, to judge the performance. If you throw a guy out there young, and the world’s going to judge his performance, it’s hard for him to keep that consistency.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s too late to protect Mac Jones now, but the Patriots might have an opportunity to follow Jonathan Jones’ advise this offseason. They’ve got the No. 3 pick and a ton of cap space, could they make a move for two QBs?