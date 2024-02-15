LOWELL, Mass. — PWHL Boston returned to the ice Wednesday night after an extended nine-day break due to international play and was dealt a 5-3 loss by PWHL Toronto at Tsongas Center.

Boston’s record dropped to 4-3-1 while Toronto improved to 5-4-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Given the constant offensive pressure Boston generated, it seemed like it was only going to be a matter of time before it found the back of the net.

But Toronto’s defense and goalie Kristen Campbell never really cracked, and when Boston did score, it was too late.

Boston dictated play and had 21 shots to Toronto’s 12 through the first two periods but had nothing to show for it while Toronto scored three times over that span. Boston didn’t help itself by failing to convert on the power play, going 0-for-5.

Goaltending obviously was a key difference, too, as Emma Soderberg (13 saves) didn’t have the same standout stops that Campbell delivered.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Campbell was sensational in net for Toronto, robbing Boston on several high-quality scoring chances. Campbell finished with 32 saves and also picked up an assist in the second period.

— Jamie Lee Rattray gave Boston brief life when he scored 6:04 into the third period as she put home a rebound that initially went off the post for her second goal of the season.

— Natalie Spooner turned in a hat trick for Toronto. Spooner scored twice in the second period before tallying an empty-net goal with 2:28 left in the game. Spooner is now up to 10 goals on the season.

UP NEXT

PWHL Boston will look to bounce back on Saturday when it hosts PWHL New York. Puck drop from Tsongas Center is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN.