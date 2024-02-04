PWHL Boston Wrap: Elaine Chulie Leads Montreal To Overtime Win

PWHL Montreal forward Laura Stacey potted the game-winning goal to lift Montreal to a 2-1 overtime victory against Boston at Tsongas Center on Sunday afternoon.

Boston, which defeated Montreal 3-2 in overtime earlier this season, had its two-game win streak snapped and owns a 4-2-1 record. First-place Montreal maintains its positioning atop the standings at 6-1-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Montreal netminder Elaine Chulie, who won each of her first two starts this season, stayed unbeaten between the pipes and all but stole one for Montreal. Boston played with plenty of energy in the third period after it had a pair of power plays in the second period. But Boston had trouble slipping one past Chulie, who stopped 23 of the 24 shots she faced in regulation including a number Grade-A chances for the hosts.

Boston never led in the contest as Montreal took 1-0 lead on Erin Ambrose’s backhanded tally with four minutes left in the first period. Ambrose added the game-winning assist, too, concluding the 3-on-3 overtime period.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Chulie wasn’t the only netminder to step up in the contest as Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel, appearing in her fifth game of the season, stopped 26 of the 27 shots she faced in regulation. With five minutes left, Frankel came away with a clutch save as Stacey sped up the ice in transition.

— Ambrose finished with a pair of points, sliding a perfect pass as Stacey stood at the back post.

Le jeu de passe et la finition 🤌



That was filthy 🤌



MTL 1, BOS 0 pic.twitter.com/aYzAaRX8sX — PWHL Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) February 4, 2024

Le but gagnant!



Stacey's goal has got it going on 🤪 pic.twitter.com/o25KDgZm61 — PWHL Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) February 4, 2024

— Boston forward Jamie Lee Rattray played with plenty of energy and led the team in the exciting full-length game. Rattray sounded one off the post just after Sophie Shirley tied the game 1-1 with just under 16 minutes remaining. Rattray would have given the hosts a one-goal advantage should she had converted.

Story continues below advertisement

Shirley we need to take another look at that one 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZNUmD2CmJ4 — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) February 4, 2024

UP NEXT

PWHL Boston will return to the ice at Tsongas Center on Feb. 14 for a matchup with PWHL Toronto. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.