What Kristaps Porzingis ‘Realized’ After Celtics’ Bold Offseason Trade

Over seven months ago, fresh off a disappointing playoff exit in the Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics made a blockbuster decision to go all-in and acquire Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade.

In striking a deal with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies, the Celtics made a once-inconceivable choice: they traded Boston’s heart and soul Marcus Smart, ending a nine-year run.

Understanding what Smart’s meant to both the organization and fanbase in Boston since 2014 (when Smart was drafted), Porzingis couldn’t help but take a step back. The 7-foot-3 veteran felt a greater obligation was demanded considering what the Celtics sacrificed to bring him to Boston.

“I didn’t know it was going to be (Smart) in the trade, but seeing what they were going to give up for me, I realized that ‘OK, they really wanted me,'” Porzingis told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “That means that they expect a lot from me, also. So I have to show up.”

Story continues below advertisement

For years, Smart was viewed as the much-needed energizer bunny that every championship team is required to have. He’d leave it all on the line, challenge any opposing player on the defensive end and never feared a shot attempt — which at times, didn’t work to Boston’s benefit.

Smart won the fans over because regardless of what the scoreboard read, his effort never changed. It wasn’t dictated on being up 20 points or being down 20 points. That level of consistency resonated with the TD Garden crowd, but even it couldn’t prevent the organization from pulling a necessary trigger and moving on to improve the roster with a championship window still open.

Porzingis doesn’t need to be caught up on those expectations.

“From day one the message I’ve been trying to send these guys is, ‘I’m here to help win us a championship,'” Porzingis added. “That’s all I’m here for and I’ll do everything necessary, whatever the team needs.”

Story continues below advertisement

So far, Porzingis has proven to be the most elite No. 3 option in any starting lineup the NBA has to offer, always aware of the ultimate goal on a night-to-night basis: Banner 18.