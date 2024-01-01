Unnamed Patriots Player Throws Shade At Trent Brown In Recent Report

There’s no debating it’s been a trying season for the New England Patriots. But with the veteran leadership of Matthew Slater, David Andrews and others, the vast majority have not dropped their level of compete and have continued to say all the right things.

Some players inside New England’s locker room, however, apparently don’t feel Trent Brown is doing the same.

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi on Sunday wrote about the source of tension between the veteran offensive tackle and the team. Brown was benched Sunday, deemed a healthy scratch for the Patriots’ Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Giardi quoted an unnamed Patriots player who threw shade at Brown’s buy-in.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of us — almost all — are fighting for each other and for pride, even though the results aren’t what any of us want,” the unnamed player told Giardi. “It sucks that not everyone is willing to put it out there. I hope people who sign the checks are paying attention.”

Brown suffered from ankle and knee injuries in Week 8 and missed the next two games prior to a Week 11 bye. He also was inactive in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Internally, I’m told, there was belief Brown could have returned before and did not,” Giardi wrote. “The belief was that he was protecting himself and his future earnings in a season without the promise of a postseason.

“With the number of players on the roster who were playing through injuries — including those on the offensive line — needless to say, that hasn’t gone over very well (and nor should it).”

Story continues below advertisement

Giardi also noted how some inside the confines of One Patriots Place view Brown as an “independent contractor,” who’s only concerned with himself and his finances. Brown’s tardiness has been another source of frustration for the team, per Giardi.

Brown is set to hit free agency this offseason. And it’s becoming increasingly likely he and the Patriots go their separate ways after the campaign concludes.