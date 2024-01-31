The New England Patriots will have several decisions to make regarding impact players this offseason.

In a new ranking for ESPN, Matt Bowen ranked the best 50 free agents of the 2024 class and four Patriots made the list: safety Kyle Dugger (No. 25), offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (No. 26), offensive tackle Trent Brown (No. 41) and edge rusher Josh Uche (No. 47).

Dugger has been a true staple of the Patriots defense since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2020. Averaging 85 tackles per season with two career touchdowns, the New England safety added stability to the secondary in a time of transition.

Onwenu has been effective in multiple positions on the Patriots offensive line, most recently with an impressive stint at right tackle in the 2023 season.

Brown had a rollercoaster 2023 campaign, though he has continued to anchor the line when he’s been right during two stints with the Patriots, including winning Super Bowl LIII to close out the 2018 season.

Uche broke out on the opposite side of Matthew Judon in 2022, tallying 11.5 sacks for New England. With money to make as a pass-rusher, Uche could find himself earning a lucrative deal.

With money to spend and a roster to retool, the Patriots will be busy over the next few months.