Tensions quickly rose between the LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball teams during their SEC Championship matchup on Sunday.

In the fourth quarter, LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson shoved South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins, inciting a benches-clearing tussle between both teams. Johnson was shoved by Watkins previously, prompting the now-viral response that led to South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso pushing Johnson to the ground. At one point, a fan even hopped over the scorer’s table before being escorted by security — adding to an already hectic scene.

Six total players, including Cardoso, were ejected for the final 2:08 minutes remaining in the game. LSU, which lost 79-72, was left with its starting five after two reserves were also thrown out. Meanwhile, ESPN’s live broadcast identified the court intruder as Johnson’s brother.

LSU and South Carolina players got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship. pic.twitter.com/rXw1tb1jWM — ESPN (@espn) March 10, 2024

Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey wasn’t a fan of the 6-foot-7 Cardoso throwing down the 5-foot-10 Johnson. She called the emotions and rage-filled move “uncalled for” when she addressed the incident postgame.

“It’s ugly, it’s not good, no one wants to be a part of that,” Mulkey told reporters, per the Associated Press. “But I’ll tell you this, I wish (Cardoso) would’ve pushed Angel Reese. If you’re 6’8″ (6’7″), don’t push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion. Let those two girls who were jawing, let them go at it.”

The Gamecocks earned a championship victory, however, Cardoso is ineligible for their next game as a result of the incident.