Charles Barkley Shares Latest Stakes For Celtics’ Championship Hopes

The Boston Celtics have had a dominant season, entering a marquee rematch with the Denver Nuggets with a 48-13 record.

In recent days, however, slips from the Celtics have created doubts about their eventual goal of taking home Banner 18. Boston blew a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night in a 105-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Media criticism has been strong on Boston since then and questions continued on Thursday.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has been open about his feelings on the Celtics all season long, from instilling his belief in the team to calling Boston out when failing to reach expectations.

The question is, should the Celtics currently be worried?

"If [the Celtics] don't win a championship this year it would be a total gag job because they've got everything. … I would be shocked if the Celtics don't win."



Chuck on the 2024 Boston Celtics 👀 pic.twitter.com/j2ykDrcmYQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2024

“If (the Celtics) don’t win a championship this year, it would be a total gag job, because they’ve got everything,” Barkley shared on “Inside the NBA” on Thursday. “With (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown, you’ve got two of the 10 players in the league, probably. You’ve got a great leader in Jrue Holiday. … (Kristaps) Porzingis is probably the best guy who’s not a No. 1 or No. 2 on the team in the NBA. You can throw Derrick White in there too. I would be shocked if the Celtics don’t win.”

Boston is still well in control of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Ultimately, the season will completely be decided on the Celtics’ ability to finally secure the championship that has alluded Boston in the current era.

The Celtics and Nuggets battle from Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday night.