Colin Cowherd Not Shutting Down Another Patriots-Mac Jones Chance

Mac Jones has probably played his last snap as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

The 25-year-old could not replicate the success of his rookie season after following that up with two poor years in a dysfunctional offense with inconsistent skill players and coaching changes.

The Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft following their forgettable 4-13 season. Most signs have still pointed to New England selecting a new quarterback with the pick. That could change if the Patriots are inclined to trade down to fill more holes rather than going all-in on their next franchise passer.

If that’s the case, FS1’s Colin Cowherd can understand the logic.

"I don't think that's a terrible idea."



"I don't think that's a terrible idea."

“I have no problem trading down once or twice,” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on Wednesday. “Getting a tight end. Getting a receiver. Getting a left tackle. Getting a more long-term sustainable running back. I have no problem with that and giving Mac Jones, with a competent offensive coordinator, a year.”

Cowherd reiterated a narrative that has existed for quite some time surrounding Jones, given the fact that the 2021 first-round pick had a successful rookie season for the 10-win Patriots and made the postseason and the Pro Bowl. Could some of that potential be revived after two broken campaigns?

“You can all bang on Mac Jones,” Cowherd explained. “Go back to year one. This was pre-Belichick holding a grudge against him. He had a top-10 run game in New England and a good offensive coordinator. I’ll show you some highlights from that year. He made the Pro Bowl. He was actually pretty good.”

If the Patriots can utilize draft capital and their abundance of cap space in free agency on true offensive talent, Cowherd can see a path in New England for Jones to get a final chance.

“I don’t think that’s a terrible idea,” Cowherd added. “Move down, give Mac Jones one year with a competent (offensive coordinator). This team is not a quick rebuild. … What’s better? Giving Mac Jones legitimate pieces or getting Drake Maye with an empty cupboard?”

With free agency starting next week and the NFL draft less than two months away, Jones’ future with the Patriots will find clarity sooner rather than later.