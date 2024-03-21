Colorado State Vs. Texas Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Online, On TV

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns and No. 10 Colorado State Rams will play in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 64 on Thursday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Texas (20-12) hosts Colorado State (25-10) fresh off a Big 12 Tournament second-round loss to the Kansas State Wildcats while the Rams made it out victorious in their First Four matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers. Colorado State has one of the most efficient offenses entering the tournament, averaging 76.1 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc this season.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns have obvious concerns about inconsistent stretches. Their defense allowed 78 points to Kansas State, which isn’t ideal especially when being matched up against a Colorado State team that can score from all areas of the floor.

FanDuel Sportsbook listed Texas as a 2.5-point favorite ahead of tip-off with the Rams. The Longhorns also enter the tournament with +10000 odds of being crowned national champions when the dust settles and millions of brackets have been busted.

Here’s how you can watch the Colorado State-Texas matchup live:

When: Thursday, March 21 at 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: Watch TNT