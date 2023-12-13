Red Sox Reportedly Sign Reliever With AL East Experience

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow continues to put a priority on stockpiling pitchers this offseason.

Breslow made his latest move Tuesday night by signing right-handed reliever Cooper Criswell to a one-year deal worth $1 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Passan noted that Criswell “found a solid market and leveraged it into a fully guaranteed big league deal.”

Criswell played the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, who had interest in retaining the 27-year-old, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The majority of Criswell’s time in the Rays organization was mostly spent pitching for Triple-A Durham, where he showed he could start or come out of the bullpen. He made 17 starts for Durham this past season and also recorded two saves as he posted a 4-4 record with a 3.93 ERA. He also struck out 80 batters in 84 2/3 innings.

That production didn’t translate when he pitched for the Rays. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Criswell, who throws from the side, worked exclusively in relief in the majors this past season, making 10 appearances and allowing 21 earned runs in 33 innings. The Rays designated Criswell for assignment in November.

Criswell was originally drafted in the 13th round out of North Carolina by the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. Most of his time with the Angels was spent in the minors as he made only one appearance for Los Angeles, which came in 2021. Criswell worked as a starting pitcher during his time with the Angels.

Criswell now joins several arms, including Isaiah Campbell, Greg Weissert and Justin Slaten, the Red Sox have acquired this offseason and that will compete for a spot in the bullpen during spring training.