Red Sox’s Craig Breslow Offers Update On Lucas Giolito’s ‘Tough’ Injury

The Boston Red Sox are planning to be without Lucas Giolito when they begin the 2024 MLB season later this month.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday, citing league sources, that Giolito likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain, which could result in season-ending elbow surgery.

Neither Giolito nor Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow would confirm that diagnosis Monday. But Breslow acknowledged Giolito is dealing with a “real injury” that will require the pitcher to miss time.

“Really tough. Tough for us. Tough for Lucas,” Breslow told reporters at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. “He’s a guy that takes a lot of pride in his ability to post and that was certainly something that was attractive to us. Obviously, I don’t want to speak until we know exactly what we’re dealing with, but I know he’s frustrated and wants to take the ball on Opening Day. So, we’ll evaluate where we are and figure out what the best path forward is.”

Giolito’s injury — whatever its extent — is a huge blow to Boston’s rotation, which already faced questions this season.

The Red Sox have several intriguing arms. Brayan Bello showed real promise in his first full season. Nick Pivetta finished strong in 2023. Kutter Crawford, Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Josh Winckowski have upside. But there’s just so much uncertainty on the pitching side.

Giolito, who signed with Boston over the offseason, figured to be a valuable source of innings despite a shaky 2023, with the potential to bounce back and become a rotation stalwart in 2024. Now, the Red Sox aren’t sure what — if anything — they’ll receive from the 29-year-old right-hander.