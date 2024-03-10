Kristaps Porzingis Ruled Out Ahead Of Celtics-Suns Matchup

The Boston Celtics will look to snap their two-game losing streak on Saturday when they take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

However, they will be shorthanded. Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out hours before tip-off with right hamstring tightness, per the team.

Porzingis scored 24 points in the Celtics’ 115-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. He was listed as questionable on Boston’s injury report before being downgraded to out.

The big man missed the Celtics 140-88 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 3 with a left quad contusion. Al Horford earned the start in Porzingis’ absence with Xavier Tillman coming off the bench. They each scored seven points and collected four rebounds in the contest.

In Boston’s back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nuggets, Porzingis recorded a combined 48 points, 21 rebounds and four blocks.

The Celtics are 13-3 without Porzingis in the lineup this season, with losses coming from the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers and Warriors.

Across the court, Devin Booker has been ruled out for Phoenix, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. Booker missed the last three games for the Suns with a sprained ankle, which he suffered against the Houston Rockets last Saturday.