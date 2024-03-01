The Bruins got back into the win column with a 5-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night, and here are your Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the B’s “W.”

Morgan Geekie recorded his first career NHL hat trick as he scored three times during the win.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 32 pucks during the win, his fourth straight start with 30-plus saves.

With the victory, Jim Montgomery notched his 100th career win as head coach of the Bruins in just 143 games. He becomes the second–fastest coach to reach this mark in team history, only trailing Tom Johnson who won 100 games in just 138 games with the B’s.

Story continues below advertisement

Rookie Mason Lohrei scored the game-winning goal for the Bruins on the power play, his first game-winning goal of his career. It’s just his fourth goal of the season and his first tally since Dec. 27.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 35-12-14 and are now tied with the Florida Panthers for first place in the NHL with 84 points.

For more, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the Game in the video above.