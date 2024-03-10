Celtics star Jayson Tatum left Phoenix with more than just a win Saturday night.

Despite a so-so shooting night (11-of-28 from the field) and sloppy ball security (four turnovers), Tatum still managed to pour in a team-high 29 points in Boston’s 117-107 win over the Suns at Footprint Center. The five-time NBA All-Star scored 13 of those points in the fourth quarter, which helped the Celtics avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Tatum’s fourth-quarter output was matched by Kevin Durant, who did his best to keep the Suns in striking distance against the league’s best team. After the game, Durant showed respect to his superstar counterpart by sending Tatum a jersey with a message that read, “JT, one of the greats. Keep cookin’.”

“To one of the greats, Keep Cookin”



Durant gifted Jayson Tatum this signed jersey (via @jaytatum0 👻) pic.twitter.com/Gwyd1VkSD4 — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) March 10, 2024

Tatum will try to keep it rolling Monday night when Boston plays the penultimate contest of its four-game West Coast road trip in Portland. The Celtics and the Trail Blazers are scheduled to tip off from Moda Center at 10:30 p.m. ET.