Thursday’s Bruins-Maple Leafs matchup was a physical contest that resulted in two fines handed out.

Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe received a $5,000 fine, the maximum amount allowable under the CBA, for a cross-check on Boston captain Brad Marchand, as announced by NHL Player Safety.

The incident occurred in the first period of the matchup at TD Garden, and because McCabe hit Jake DeBrusk first before cross-checking Marchand, the Maple Leafs blueliner received a penalty for interference on DeBrusk.

Charlie Coyle also received the same fine for cross-checking former Bruins teammate Tyler Bertuzzi. That incident occurred in the second period and continued the physical play from both sides that even flowed over to the goaltenders.

Boston went on to win Thursday’s matchup, 4-1, in front of players from the “Return of a Champion” era, who were honored before the game as part of the fifth and final centennial era night. The victory also completed the B’s season series sweep over Toronto.

The Bruins move on to prepare for a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.