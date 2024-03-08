Thursday night was a physical contest between the Bruins and Maple Leafs, but that didn’t translate to any action between the goalies.

Boston beat Toronto, 4-1, at TD Garden on the same night the franchise celebrated its fifth and final centennial era night by welcoming in players from the “Return of a Champion” era. The B’s made the Leafs regret skipping out on the ceremony and played a style that could prove to be valuable when the postseason rolls around.

The physicality continued into the third period and with 14:31 left to play, Brad Marchand and Max Domi were going at it on the boards. Jeremy Swayman skated toward center ice and challenged Joseph Woll to scrap with him.

“Probably didn’t call for it. I don’t know, I see all my guys go in … it’s a team effort, we all go in,” Swayman said. “He’s my buddy, I respect the hell out of him and his game. It was just an opportunity, but nothing happened.”

The Bruins goalie isn’t afraid to assert himself, but for Woll, the frustration of another loss to Boston likely was on his mind rather than taking those feelings out on Swayman.

“Yeah, I’m not sure. My focus is on, like I just said: I’m trying to win a hockey game, and I’m trying to do everything I can to help my team win,” Woll told reporters, per Maple Leafs video.

Thursday’s win completed the Bruins’ sweep over Toronto this season. The Maple Leafs were third in the Atlantic Division behind Boston after the result, so it’s possible the Original Six sides could meet once again. And fans could get an opportunity to see Swayman and Woll mix it up.