Scott Zolak Hints At Patriots Opening Free Agency With ‘Fireworks’

The New England Patriots were always expected to be major players in free agency with a roster in need of a desperate overhaul and plenty of cap space available.

The organization will get its first chance to address the team’s needs when the NFL legal tampering period begins Monday at noon, and former New England quarterback and current team broadcaster Scott Zolak believes that big moves are on the way for the Patriots.

“Hearing Monday & Tuesday get ready for fireworks,” Zolak posted on the X platform Sunday. “Lots of irons in the fire.”

The Patriots can use free agency to address the several holes on their roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported early Sunday that New England plans to take a “big swing” on one of the top wide receivers on the open market.

Story continues below advertisement

It is also rumored that the Patriots are in the market for a veteran quarterback as part of a three-part plan for the position, which would also see them draft a signal-caller at No. 3 overall. Some of that plan seemed to take shape Sunday with New England reportedly trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots need upgrades all over their offense, but that might not stop them from pursuing some of the top free-agent defenders. Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu and Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter could be fits for New England.

Going on spending sprees at the start of free agency isn’t new to the Patriots. They did so in 2021 when they guaranteed $163 million in free agency by signing Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

The Patriots have nearly $83 million in cap space to work with, according to Over The Cap.

Story continues below advertisement

And with the rumblings and hype growing, the Patriots have their fans thinking that the start of the free agency is going to look like the Fourth of July.