NFL Rumors: Potential Patriots Target Boosts Jets’ Offensive Line

The New England Patriots are still in need of a new left tackle, whether in free agency or through the 2024 NFL Draft.

Their list of potential fits took a hit on Friday night in a major way, this time with a division rival making a significant add.

All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is heading to the New York Jets on a free-agent deal, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. In his return from an Achilles injury, former NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion Aaron Rodgers has a talented tackle to protect him up front.

Smith played the first 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, emerging as one of the best players at one of the most important positions in football. Now, Smith makes the jump to the Big Apple to protect the blind side of a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Story continues below advertisement

As for the Patriots, the team made the right move in re-signing Mike Onwenu to a three-year deal, likely to play right tackle after a solid performance there in 2023. On the other side, the tackle market is getting slim quick. The Patriots will have to act fast or potentially shift priorities at some point during the draft as left tackle still sticks out as a major need for New England.