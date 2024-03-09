The reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights made it clear they are all-in for a run at their second NHL title.

As the trade deadline closed, the Golden Knights were able to land the top defenseman in Noah Hanifin, bring in a solid two-way forward in Anthony Mantha, and finally, in the closing minutes, secure veteran center Tomas Hertl.

The Golden Knights already have all six defensemen from last season’s Stanley Cup run. Adding Hanifin gives head coach Bruce Cassidy the option of rotating the blue liners to keep their legs fresh in their quest for their second straight title.

Mantha gives Vegas a threat on the right wing heading down the stretch into the postseason. In 56 games for the Washington Capitals, the 6-foot-5, 234-pounder has lit the lamp 20 times while adding 14 assists for 34 points. Without knowing when Mark Stone can return to the lineup, Mantha helps fill that void for the Golden Knights.

Hertl is still a true top-line center with his great offensive instincts. He managed to amass 34 points in 48 games for the San Jose Sharks, who have just 15 wins this season.

He is a game-changer for the Golden Knights, just like all the other big names they landed before him.

Leave it to Vegas to steal the show. The city is known for its bright lights and flashy showmanship. The only question that remains is if Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon’s moves can combat Vegas’ running list of player injuries until the postseason begins.