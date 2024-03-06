A Boston Bruins rival Wednesday made a huge move before Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

The Panthers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the Senators for draft picks Florida will send a 2024 fourth-round pick, which would become a 2026 third-round pick if it wins the Stanley Cup, and a 2025 third-round pick. Ottawa retains 50% of the All-Star forward’s salary.

Tarasenko has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he had a “strong say” in the deal, according to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston. And he wanted a trade to the Panthers because it would allow him to be closer to his family, according to Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch. The 32-year-old also is close friends with fellow Russian Sergei Bobrovsky. It marks the second time the forward was traded in as many seasons, as the Blues shipped him off to the Rangers last season. Tarasenko signed with the Senators last offseason after his short run in New York.

Flordia’s trade allows it to move Nick Cousins and Carter Verhaeghe across the lineup as head coach Paul Maurice and his staff gain more riches in their pursuit of a title after falling short to the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

Bruins fans might be aware of Tarasenko from his run with St. Louis during the 2018-19 Stanley Cup playoffs. He led the Blues that season with 33 goals and led the team with 11 goals in the postseason. Tarasenko scored three goals during the Stanley Cup Final against Boston and helped St. Louis beat the B’s in seven games.

The Panthers were ahead of Boston in the Atlantic Divison by three points after the Bruins suffered an overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden on Tuesday. Tarasenko scored 17 goals and recorded 24 assists for 41 points in 57 games with Ottawa this season.