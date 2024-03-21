The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off Thursday and features an interesting first-round matchup between two potential contenders.

Oregon (23-11) enters the tournament as a No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region after defeating Colorado in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament Championship Game. The Ducks have performed admirably lately, but have a tough hill to climb. South Carolina, the No. 6 seed in the Midwest, could be a tough out in the region.

Oregon, somewhat surprisingly, is a 1.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 134.

Here’s how you can watch the NCAA Tournament game from PPG Paints Arena online and on TV.

When: Thursday, March 21 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: Watch TNT