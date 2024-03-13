The New England Patriots seemed to be competing with the Jacksonville Jaguars to obtain Calvin Ridley’s services, but reportedly lost out to a previously unmentioned team.
The Tennessee Titans beat them to the punch, again.
Just like they did last offseason with DeAndre Hopkins (and a few years ago with Adam Humphries, if you remember that), the Titans grabbed a free agent receiver from out under the Patriots’ noses Wednesday. New England fans seemingly really wanted Ridley, but quickly pivoted.
There was also a fair share of people to dunk on the Patriots, as well.
It remains to be seen how New England pivots, but if it moves on as quickly as fans do, we might be in for a quick response.
Featured image via Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA TODAY Sports Images