The New England Patriots seemed to be competing with the Jacksonville Jaguars to obtain Calvin Ridley’s services, but reportedly lost out to a previously unmentioned team.

The Tennessee Titans beat them to the punch, again.

Just like they did last offseason with DeAndre Hopkins (and a few years ago with Adam Humphries, if you remember that), the Titans grabbed a free agent receiver from out under the Patriots’ noses Wednesday. New England fans seemingly really wanted Ridley, but quickly pivoted.

I’m glad we didn’t give $92 Million to Calvin Ridley lmaooooo — Connor  (@PatriotsNV) March 13, 2024

Ridley is not that guy. 😂😂😂 thank you for not paying that @patriots — Habitual Chili’s Defender (@_lunardreams) March 13, 2024

I’m ecstatic the Patriots didn’t pay Ridley all that money. That’s such an overpay lol https://t.co/43ZVyrbkv8 — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) March 13, 2024

There was also a fair share of people to dunk on the Patriots, as well.

Jaguars and Patriots fans seeing the Titans signed Calvin Ridleypic.twitter.com/Tu4KnubcfQ — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 13, 2024

Everyone: it's down to the Jaguars and Patriots.



Calvin Ridley: bet. — Jordan Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) March 13, 2024

Patriots in 2023: No way is anybody outbidding us for Hopkins

Patriots in 2024: No way is anybody outbidding us for Ridley



The Tennessee Titans front office: pic.twitter.com/xEi9zDpiiG https://t.co/Jo2vdIPpuc — 𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓮 🍀 (@gabe_blessed) March 13, 2024

It remains to be seen how New England pivots, but if it moves on as quickly as fans do, we might be in for a quick response.