The New England Patriots seemed to be competing with the Jacksonville Jaguars to obtain Calvin Ridley’s services, but reportedly lost out to a previously unmentioned team.

The Tennessee Titans beat them to the punch, again.

Just like they did last offseason with DeAndre Hopkins (and a few years ago with Adam Humphries, if you remember that), the Titans grabbed a free agent receiver from out under the Patriots’ noses Wednesday. New England fans seemingly really wanted Ridley, but quickly pivoted.

There was also a fair share of people to dunk on the Patriots, as well.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

It remains to be seen how New England pivots, but if it moves on as quickly as fans do, we might be in for a quick response.

More Patriots:

NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Wideout Plan After Calvin Ridley Joins Titans

About the Author

Keagan Stiefel

Digital Content Producer

UMass-Amherst Alum. NFL Draft nerd. Multi-time internet argument winner. Passionate about things that don't matter.

More From Keagan

In This Article

Featured image via Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA TODAY Sports Images