Matthew Judon has a simple ask of the New England Patriots’ offense entering the 2024 campaign: Sustain drives and score points.

And the veteran edge rusher seems to believe impending free-agent receiver Calvin Ridley could help New England’s group accomplish those feats.

Judon on Tuesday reached out to Ridley on social media.

“… Well anyways come to the patriots,” Judon posted on X in response to a post from Ridley.

He know me or something??? Well anyways come to the patriots. 👌🏿👌🏿 https://t.co/YcWRWhx6bz — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 5, 2024

Judon publicly reaching out to impending free agents or trade candidates has become something Patriots fans expect, the 30-year-old has done the same for Xavien Howard and Marlon Humphrey in recent weeks. He did much of the same last year, as well.

As it relates to Ridley, the 29-year-old is viewed as the top free agent in the receiver class. He makes plenty of sense for the Patriots, who reportedly plan to prioritize the receiver position in free agency.

New England, however, will have plenty of competition for Ridley. The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly are trying to re-sign Ridley before free agency begins March 13, two days after the legal tampering period opens. But Ridley’s stock has been helped given Mike Evans reportedly re-signed with the Buccaneers, and Tee Higgins got the Bengals’ franchise tag.