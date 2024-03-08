Zdeno Chara has seen plenty of goals on the TD Garden ice for the Boston Bruins in his career.

On Thursday night, he saw Boston score from a different angle: the broadcast booth.

Chara returned to Boston with several of his former teammates, including several members of the 2011 Stanley Cup Championship team, as the Bruins hosted the “Return of a Champion” Eras Night, the final installment of the series during the Centennial season.

Chara joined NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley on the broadcast during the second period and got an elevated view of Trent Frederic finding the back of the net to extend the Bruins’ lead.

"That was a nice shot." – Zdeno Chara pic.twitter.com/JMTNJCl9uG — NESN (@NESN) March 8, 2024

“That’s a nice shot,” Chara said on the broadcast after Frederic’s 17th goal of the season.

Frederic set up his own breakaway attempt with a timely poke check at the blue line, pulling away from the Toronto Maple Leafs to get the shot off. Chara certainly knows plenty about getting it done at both ends of the ice in Boston, scoring 148 goals for the Bruins during his memorable 14-year run with the franchise.

The Bruins lead the Maple Leafs 4-1 after two periods. You can catch the third period on NESN.