Throughout the regular season, the Boston Celtics — better than anyone else in the NBA — always responded, losing no more than twice consecutively, which is attributed largely to the team’s depth contributions.

That hasn’t changed since the playoffs commenced.

Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser haven’t buckled under the pressure of playing under the bright lights. In not missing a beat, Hauser and Pritchard have remained effective, shooting 46.7% and 42.9% from three, respectively, to lead the Celtics in 3-point percentage. They’ve supported the starting lineup by helping maintain leads and further apply pressure on the underdog No. 8 seed Heat in the first round of the playoffs — pitching into Boston’s 2-1 series lead over Miami.

“It’s no surprise. They’ve been putting in the work since the beginning of (training) camp,” Al Horford said during Sunday’s practice, per CLNS Media. “We’ve all come in together and those guys have been very professional and committed to their approach, and it’s the carryover. They’ve been doing it all season and I don’t expect any less from them.

“… Payton is coming into his own. He’s more and more confident each game and Sam continues to be solid, and he’s doing more than what people expect from him. He’s doing a little bit of everything and he’s holding his own defensively. So it’s just been nice just to see them continue to grow and just continue to do what they do. This is who they’ve been all year.”

Horford, Boston’s starting center last season, took on a new role after the front office welcomed in the blockbuster additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. It wasn’t necessarily a demotion as Horford, now playing off the bench, is the team’s unofficial sixth starter, tasked with leading the reserve unit — which became easier with the bench taking its initiative since Day 1.

PP always making the hustle plays 💪 pic.twitter.com/rKVwnkHcdG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 27, 2024

Pritchard was signed to a four-year, $30 million contract in the offseason, following a season in which the Oregon product played a season-low 48 games and logged 13.4 minutes per night. While the payday addressed a growing in-house dilemma with Pritchard, it also prompted skepticism about whether or not the 6-foot-1 veteran could live up to the deal.

No longer has that been the case. Pritchard’s soaring confidence, after averaging a career-high 9.6 points in 82 games, hasn’t been detoured, regardless of Miami’s postseason antics.

When Hauser fouled Heat guard Tyler Herro in the third quarter of Game 3, both players hit the ground. However, a frustrated Herro decided to throw the ball toward Hauser, triggering some mid-game chit-chatter between Pritchard and Miami’s Caleb Martin.

“I think I’ve always been that type of player,” Pritchard told reporters Sunday, per CLNS Media. “I think it brings the best out of people, makes me lock in more, more focused. You know, at that point, you gotta get each other’s best.”

Off a missed Hauser three in the second quarter, Pritchard secured the offensive rebound and scored a putback layup over three Miami defenders.

Identical to Boston’s first 82 games, Pritchard is (again) leading the team in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.5) in the playoffs, running the floor for the reserves while — most importantly — limiting the miscues. In Game 3, the Celtics committed only five turnovers and just two were charged to the bench.

With a 2-1 lead and a laser-focused bench unit, the Celtics are in a great position as the series with Miami continues. Right in the middle of it all, Horford’s been able to watch it all unfold like a proud older brother.