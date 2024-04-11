Analyst Highlights Prospect Patriots Have Done ‘Homework On’

The Patriots are at a premium spot with the third overall pick, but they also have a solid spot at the top of the second round.

New England holds the No. 34 pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which means it could have its hands on a high-end talent that managed to slip past the first round.

The Patriots have multiple holes on the roster to fill, and they’ll have an opportunity to do so if they choose to pick a quarterback with the No. 3 pick.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid on Thursday highlighted BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia as a prospect to “keep an eye” for the Patriots in the second round. The draft analyst noted New England “has done a lot of homework on him.” Reid’s ESPN colleague Matt Miller previously linked the 21-year-old to New England.

The Patriots locked up Michael Onwenu to an extension this offseason, and he likely will line up at right tackle. There doesn’t seem to be a clear answer on the opposite side of the offensive line, which was a key area of concern on offense last season.

It would be a flashy move to draft a wide receiver to help out a rookie quarterback, but offensive line could be the way to go for New England with the No. 34 pick.