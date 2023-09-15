Patriots Prospect Preview: Four College Players To Watch In Week 3

Welcome to the Patriots Prospect Preview, the only place to find college football prospects worth keeping your Patriots-happy eye on throughout the season. Let’s jump right into Week 3.

We have finally gotten a glimpse of the New England Patriots in game action this season. That’s the good news. The bad news is, we now have a solid idea of what the scouts should be focused on this week.

That, unfortunately, means we have to talk about offensive lineman.

If you don’t mind the big boy talk, welcome! If you do, we suggest you take a look at some of our previous lists, as Week 0, Week 1 and Week 2 had plenty of speedsters to talk about. Let’s quit wasting time and jump into the list of college players all Patriots fans should keep an eye on this weekend.

Olu Fashanu (#74), OT, Penn State

Week 3: @ Illinois (12 p.m. ET on FOX)

If the Patriots end up in contention for Olu Fashanu come April 2024, something went horribly wrong.

Fashanu is expected to be the first tackle off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, and very well could be the best player in the country not named Caleb Williams or Marvin Harrison Jr. The Nittany Lion left tackle stands at 6-foot-6, 317 pounds and has all the makings to be one of the best offensive line prospects we’ve seen in the past decade. Penn State’s matchup with Illinois this weekend is the perfect time for him to make a loud statement, as the Fighting Illini have a pair of preseason All-American defensive lineman in Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph Jr.

Kingsley Suamataia (#78), OT, BYU

Week 3: vs. Arkansas (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

There’s nothing a trip to SEC country can’t teach you about an offensive lineman. Kingsley Suamataia is the cousin of Detroit Lions star tackle Penei Sewell, so he has the pedigree, but Saturday will mark his first game on the road against an SEC opponent.

Suamataia came in at No. 3 on Bruce Feldman’s annual college football “Freaks List” thanks to his offensive coordinator calling him “the most athletic and violent offensive lineman I’ve ever coached.” He also didn’t allow a single sack in 2022, so a great showing against Arkansas could be enough for him to slowly climb up draft boards.

Audric Estimé (#7), RB, Notre Dame

Week 3: vs. Central Michigan (2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock)

This is a treat for the folks who hate lineman talk but stayed anyway. We appreciate you.

The Patriots have a nice one-two punch at running back, but depth is a problem. New England is going to have to add at some point in the offseason, and we’re willing to bet it will be in the draft. Audric Estimé might be one of the best running backs available in the third round, with his bowling-ball frame and absurd contact balance sparking comparisons to Rhamondre Stevenson.

Christian Mahogany (#73), IOL, Boston College

Week 3: vs. Florida State (12 p.m. ET on ABC)

Here’s your local flavor, New England.

Christian Mahogany could very well be the best college player in the region, serving as one of the best interior offensive lineman in all of college football. He’ll get his best challenge yet on Saturday, with Florida State star Jared Verse ready to wreck shop at any moment. Here’s a chance for Mahogany to lay the wood and put his name on the map.