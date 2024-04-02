Bruins Sign Big-Bodied Forward To Entry-Level Deal

The Bruins went out and added a big-bodied forward this week, adding some more depth to their growing group of young skaters.

Boston signed former Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jaxon Nelson to a one-year entry-level contract Tuesday, as announced by general manager Don Sweeney through a press release. Nelson will report to the Providence Bruins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season.

“Jaxon is a big, right shot, two-way center with leadership qualities as captain of a very successful collegiate program,” Sweeney said in the press release. “He has shown consistent growth throughout his time at the University of Minnesota and the Bruins are excited to have Jaxon join our organization.”

The #NHLBruins have signed forward Jaxon Nelson to a one-year, entry-level contract.



Nelson skated in 169 total games with the Golden Gophers across six seasons, totaling 42 goals and 47 assists for 89 points. He stands at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, immediately making him one of the larger forwards in the Bruins’ entire organization. Justin Brazeau (6-foot-5) is the only forward in Boston who is taller, while Providence’s J.D. Greenway (6-foot-5) and Joona Koppanen (6-foot-5) hold the same one-inch height advantage.

He served as captain and appeared in 39 games this past season, totaling a career-high 31 points.

Nelson’s deal carries an NHL cap hit of $870,000.