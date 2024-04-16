First pitch for the Cleveland Guardians-Red Sox game and puck drop of the Ottawa Senators-Bruins tilt are scheduled for right about the same time Tuesday evening.

But don’t worry, Boston fans. You don’t have to miss any of the action for either game thanks to NESN networks.

Full coverage of the B’s regular-season finale can be found on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Pregame action for the Red Sox, meanwhile, will be aired on NESN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET, with first pitch to follow roughly an hour later. The end of Red Sox game postgame coverage can be found on both NESN and NESN+.

And don’t forget, you can also catch complete coverage of both the Red Sox and the Black and Gold on NESN 360.

Here’s a full rundown of Tuesday’s programming schedule on NESN networks. All times are Eastern.

NESN

6 p.m. — “Bruins Breakaway Live”

6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live”

7 p.m. — Senators at Bruins

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live”

10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”

11 p.m. — Sox in Two: Guardians at Red Sox

NESN+

6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox GameDay”

7 p.m. — Guardians at Red Sox

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”