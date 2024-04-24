The Bruins and the Red Sox both are in action Wednesday evening, and you don’t have to miss any of the action thanks to NESN networks.

The B’s are set for Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET on NESN, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Keep it locked on NESN for full postgame coverage once the final horn sounds at Scotiabank Arena.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are slated for another go-around with the Guardians in Cleveland. Pregame coverage for the middle game of the series can be found on both NESN and NESN+, but you can tune into the latter for the game itself. NESN+ also will air full postgame coverage of the Red Sox-Guardians clash.

And don’t forget, you can catch complete coverage of both of those games on NESN 360.

Here is a rundown of Wednesday’s TV schedules on NESN networks:

NESN

5 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

5:30 p.m. — “Red Sox GameDay”

6 p.m. — “Bruins Breakaway Live”

6:30 p.m. — “Bruins FaceOff Live”

7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 3

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live”

10:30 p.m. — Sox in Two: Red Sox at Guardians

12:30 a.m. — Bruins in Two: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 3

NESN+

5 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

5:30 p.m. — “Red Sox GameDay”

6 p.m. — Red Sox at Guardians

9 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”

9:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”