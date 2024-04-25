The Patriots sure seem ready to make a selection with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s been a question over the last few months as to whether New England would be willing to move off the premium pick, but as time continues to tick toward the draft, the Patriots seem to be more and more comfortable standing pat.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, for instance, made it extremely clear while speaking to NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to get into a situation where we’re trading back three picks, just to get more picks, just because,” Mayo said, per Wolfe. “If we love a guy, we’re going to sit there and take them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mayo couldn’t have been more specific if he wanted to be.

New England appears to be putting the ball in the New York Giants’ court, making it abundantly clear they’d have to give up the farm to move up from No. 6 to No. 3. The Patriots will remain open for business as long as it’s feasible, but at the end of the day, they’ll have just 10 minutes to make a final decision.

“We’d have a few minutes to decide if we want to take the bag, but it hasn’t come yet,” Mayo said. “… We’ve gone through every scenario. We have to get this right, especially at quarterback, but I have full confidence in Eliot Wolf to make that final decision.”

It’s about as big a decision you could task a first-year executive/head coach duo to make, but the Patriots sure seem like they’re confident in whatever they end up doing.