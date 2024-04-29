Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill has showcased his power during the early part of this season with the second-most home runs in the American League.

And O’Neill’s hit in the bottom of the ninth against the Chicago Cubs wasn’t his farthest of the season, but it got the job done.

O’Neill hit a bloop single to left field off Cubs righty Mark Leiter Jr. to lift the Red Sox to a 5-4 walk-off win at Fenway Park. With Chicago’s infield playing in with Jarren Duran on third and no outs, O’Neill lifted a pop up into shallow left field. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson tried to track it down, but couldn’t make the challenging sliding grab, allowing Duran to easily score.

You can watch the entire play unfold here as the Red Sox celebrated their first walk-off win of the season:

Not an extra inning in sight. pic.twitter.com/XfVJPcqdzm — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 29, 2024

The Red Sox were in a position to win it in the ninth inning after they blew a three-run lead in the late inning. Chris Martin allowed a three-run homer to Mike Tauchman in the top of the eighth to level the score.

But O’Neill, who finished 1-for-4 and has been a tremendous bright spot for Boston, saved the day in the end.