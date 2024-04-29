Red Sox’s Tyler O’Neil Committing To 2024 Home Run Derby?

The 2024 MLB All-Star festivities aren’t until July, however, Boston Red Sox slugger Tyler O’Neill has his sights set high — well ahead of time.

O’Neill, 28, is already tied for the second-most home runs in all of baseball (9), prompting the obvious — but still premature — question: has O’Neill considered participating in the upcoming Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Texas? O’Neill’s answer, provided during Boston’s series finale with the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park, was clear and direct.

“Yeah, I’m there if I get an invite,” O’Neill said during a mic’d up segment, as seen on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball live broadcast.

This is kind of Tyler O'Neill's thing. pic.twitter.com/wKr4PXifeI — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 27, 2024

It’s a long way ahead, but O’Neill could be a premier candidate if the two-time Gold Glove Award winner remains on track in the batter’s box. O’Neill has batted .333/.450/.758 with 11 RBIs and 22 total base hits in 19 games.

Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz was Boston’s last derby champion, defeating Hanley Ramirez at Angel Stadium in 2010.

For now, O’Neill will focus on enjoying his debut season in Boston until the time to declare officially arrives.

“Loving my new environment. When I first got down to spring training, felt like I fit in right away,” O’Neill explained, per ESPN. “Formulated so many good friendships here. Hopefully, long-term relationships with the rest of the guys and players and stuff. So I’m really enjoying it so far.”