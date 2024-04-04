What Hobby Mac Jones Chose Not To Share In Patriots Career

Mac Jones slowly keeps revealing more of his personality since his trade from the New England Patriots to his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones departed from New England after three seasons, two of which featured major regression after a Pro Bowl appearance and a playoff berth as a rookie in 2021. The Alabama quarterback played with confidence back then and allowed some shades of his personality to go public.

It appears Jones feels comfortable returning to that persona in Jacksonville, to the point that he revealed a rather interesting hobby in a TikTok introduction with the Jaguars.

“I like to do a little bit of rapping,” Jones shared with a laugh, per team-provided video. “I’ve got a couple songs. Nobody knows about it.”

Whether or not Jones really has bars in the studio, his reasoning for just revealing this hobby seemed like an extra jab at the Patriots.

“I’m letting the world know now that I’m not in New England,” Jones added.

After discouraging seasons in his own play and keeping a lower profile around Bill Belichick, apparently Jones wants to have fun playing back in his home state.

Jones joins a team hoping to reclaim the AFC South while the Patriots work on the roster that will feature a new starting quarterback in 2024.