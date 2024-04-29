The Patriots added a pair of draft picks to a crowded wide receiver room when New England selected second-rounder Ja’Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Polk and Baker, while not expected to bring game-changing ability right from the jump, are surefire roster locks in 2024. Their arrivals, though, almost certainly mean there will be cuts elsewhere at the position.

Who might fit that bill? During the debut episode of NESN’s “Foxboro Rush” podcast, co-hosts George Balekji and Travis Thomas agreed on at least one cut candidate: JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster, as Balekji pointed out, carries a $10.3 million cap hit and $12.3 dead cap hit into the 2024 campaign. Thus, it would be a difference of some $2 million if the Patriots were to release him. And given the fact he underwhelmed greatly during his first season in Foxboro, it feels more than reasonable.

The veteran pass-catcher finished the 2023 campaign with 29 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

You can check out the segment in the “Foxboro Rush” YouTube video embedded above.