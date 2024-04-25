FOXBORO, Mass. — Smoke is now billowing in regards to what the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday night, about an hour before the draft was set to begin, was the latest to report on New England’s expectations. Those expectations, Pelissero said, are the Patriots will stick at No. 3 and select quarterback Drake Maye.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran offered what appeared to be informed speculation Thursday morning and said he expected the Patriots to draft Maye third overall. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said much of the same Thursday morning when he was on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand.”

Breer doubled down Thursday night and said New England is “almost certainly” staying at No. 3.

The Minnesota Vikings and Giants reportedly were trying to jump to third overall with New York expected to be interested in Maye.

As it currently stands, according to multiple reports, Maye seemingly will land with New England.