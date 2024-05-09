The Boston Bruins on Thursday made a roster move.

General manager Don Sweeney announced the Black and Gold assigned Patrick Brown to Providence. The 31-year-old was recalled before Game 1 against the Florida Panthers. Brown logged 8:27 time on ice and won 71.4% of his faceoffs in Boston’s Game 1 win Monday night.

The veteran was made a healthy scratch in Game 2, as Jesper Boqvist took his spot on the fourth line. Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Wednesday that Boqvist missed Game 1 because of a health issue.

Brown played 11 games with Boston this season and recorded one assist. He also played in 42 games with Providence where he scored 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points.

Thursday’s roster move was made after the Bruins’ Game 2 loss to the Panthers. Boston will look to regain the series lead in Game 3 on Friday at TD Garden. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET.