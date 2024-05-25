The Celtics have momentum squarely on their side in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, but the last thing they can afford is to get comfortable.

If that seems obvious, someone forgot to tell the New York Knicks.

Boston holds a 2-0 series lead but is aware that this is exactly where the Indiana Pacers sat in their last series before going on to win a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. The C’s have no interest in allowing that to happen twice.

“It’s not time to relax,” Jayson Tatum said Saturday, per Justin Turpin of WEEI. “They were in this situation last round and they ended up winning, so the series is far from over. It’s a big test for us (Saturday).”

Story continues below advertisement

Game 3 will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, and seemingly represents the Pacers’ final legitimate shot at making this a series. Indiana will be playing with a desperation that Boston simply can’t match.

“It’s the same as it was last series,” Tatum said. “Game 3 is always the toughest, just because you’re going to a new environment, their first home game. Obviously, they’re excited to be back home, and we expect a great atmosphere, and they’ve been really good at home.”

The Pacers are perfect at home thus far in the postseason, winning 11 consecutive home games dating back two months. The Celtics haven’t lost a road game this postseason, though.

It’s clear something has to give, and the Celtics are hoping that means they can put one more nail in the coffin of the Pacers.