The Celtics have momentum squarely on their side in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, but the last thing they can afford is to get comfortable.

If that seems obvious, someone forgot to tell the New York Knicks.

Boston holds a 2-0 series lead but is aware that this is exactly where the Indiana Pacers sat in their last series before going on to win a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. The C’s have no interest in allowing that to happen twice.

“It’s not time to relax,” Jayson Tatum said Saturday, per Justin Turpin of WEEI. “They were in this situation last round and they ended up winning, so the series is far from over. It’s a big test for us (Saturday).”

Story continues below advertisement

Celtics-Pacers

Celtics Reveal Slight Concern In Game 3 Injury Report Vs. Pacers

by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 Min Read

Celtics Must Be Ready For Pacers Home Advantage In Game 3

by Tim Crowley 2 Min Read

Game 3 will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, and seemingly represents the Pacers’ final legitimate shot at making this a series. Indiana will be playing with a desperation that Boston simply can’t match.

“It’s the same as it was last series,” Tatum said. “Game 3 is always the toughest, just because you’re going to a new environment, their first home game. Obviously, they’re excited to be back home, and we expect a great atmosphere, and they’ve been really good at home.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The Pacers are perfect at home thus far in the postseason, winning 11 consecutive home games dating back two months. The Celtics haven’t lost a road game this postseason, though.

It’s clear something has to give, and the Celtics are hoping that means they can put one more nail in the coffin of the Pacers.

Story continues below advertisement

More Celtics:

NBA Rumors: Tyrese Haliburton Will Miss Game 3 Against Celtics

About the Author

Keagan Stiefel

Digital Content Producer

UMass-Amherst Alum. NFL Draft nerd. Multi-time internet argument winner. Passionate about things that don't matter.

More From Keagan

In This Article

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images