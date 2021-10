NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand didn’t allow some pain to stop him from keeping his elite play going.

The left-winger caught an accidental stick to the face from San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer in the second period Sunday.

Marchand toughed it out as he was a key part of Boston’s 4-3 win over the Sharks.

