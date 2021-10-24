Bruins Wrap: Early Offensive Explosion Carries Boston To Win Vs. Sharks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins offense was flowing Sunday.

It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get on the board, with Brad Marchand netting his fourth goal of the season just 28 seconds into Boston’s clash with the San Jose Sharks. Despite a late push by San Jose, the Bruins built too big of a lead early on and came away with the 4-3 win at TD Garden.

Boston improved to 3-1 on the season with the win while handing the Sharks their first loss of the season, dropping their record to 4-1.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

The Boston offense was a high octane machine in its thrashing of the Sharks. The Bruins had four different players find the back of the net in the win including two members of the “Perfection Line” in Marchand and David Pastrnak, and also got contributions from defenseman Derek Forbort and left-winger Jake DeBrusk.

Since falling to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday 6-3, the Bruins have made offensive adjustments and found the back of the net eight times across their last two games, both of which resulting in wins for Boston.