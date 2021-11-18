Patriots Vs. Falcons Odds: Five Props To Consider For Primetime Game It might be a quiet night for the Atlanta offense by Adam London Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New England Patriots on Thursday night will roll into Mercedes Benz Stadium as a 6.5-point favorite against the Atlanta Falcons.

You might not be very comfortable taking action on the spread. The Patriots, winners of four straight, are on a tear right now, but laying a touchdown as a visitor against a team that’s only one game below .500 presents some cause for caution. That said, the Falcons were outclassed in their previous two meetings against legitimate Super Bowl contenders (23-point and 40-point losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively).

Fortunately for active bettors, prop bets present an alternative way to get in on the fun. Here are five “Thursday Night Football” plays — all available at DraftKings Sportsbook — that we believe are worth your consideration.

First quarter OVER 9.5 points (-110)

It’s probably not a coincidence that the Patriots have experienced better starts to games over the course of their win streak. New England scored at least one first-quarter touchdown in four of its last five games, and all four of those contests saw more than 9.5 points in the opening frame. Even with a short turnaround, we like the Pats’ chances of getting the ball rolling quickly on offense and maybe even capitalizing on an early Atlanta turnover.

Mac Jones UNDER 251.5 passing yards (-115)

You might be surprised to learn the Falcons enter Week 11 smack dab in the middle of passing yards allowed per game. Atlanta ranks 16th in the league with a mark of 246.2. While Jones largely was efficient through 10 weeks, his yardage totals haven’t been anything to write home about. The rookie signal-caller was held below 251 yards in more than half of his games to date. Not to mention, the run-happy Patriots will have a full stable of running backs Thursday night.

Kyle Pitts UNDER 61.5 receiving yards (-110)

Even the most casual of football fans surely are tired of hearing this, but it’s true: Bill Belichick is going to take away the opposition’s best option. Pitts undoubtedly will be the Patriots’ focus for Week 11, as Calvin Ridley currently is out of action and Cordarrelle Patterson won’t be at 100%, if he even suits up. Furthermore, New England has allowed the third-fewest yards to tight ends this season. Don’t be surprised if it’s a quiet night for the 2021 fourth overall pick.

Younghoe Koo OVER 5.5 kicking points (-125)

Prior Atlanta’s horrid outing in Dallas, Koo booted multiple field goals in four consecutive games. This might simply come down to opportunities, as the typically reliable Koo only has missed one field goal all season. With no Ridley, a hobbled (and maybe inactive) Patterson and a likely blanketed Pitts, we see the Falcons having difficulty in the Patriots’ end. Koo should deliver when his number is called.

Jakobi Meyers anytime touchdown (+140)

We’re admittedly going entirely on feel here. It would be pretty ironic if Meyers hauls in a touchdown in back-to-back games after playing nearly 40 NFL contests without a receiving score. This also won’t be a true road game for Meyers, a Georgia native. If you’re looking for a bet of the fun variety, this would be a good one.